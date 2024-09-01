Breaking News
Mumbai: Official saves man’s life with AED at station

Updated on: 02 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar

Superintendent uses CPR along with the defibrillator to revive unconscious man at Marine Lines

Mumbai: Official saves man’s life with AED at station

The defibrillator at Marine Lines station; (right) Pradip Biswas, the superintendent

A 41-year-old commuter who fell unconscious at Marine Lines railway station received a new lease on life thanks to the alertness of the on-duty station superintendent. The superintendent, Pradip Biswas, performed CPR and used the newly installed defibrillator on the station premises to save the commuter’s life.


The commuter, Subhash Joshi, a resident of Manvelpada, Virar East, suddenly felt giddy and collapsed unconscious at the crowded Marine Lines station on August 29. Biswas, using his presence of mind, quickly began assisting the passenger. On Thursday, Biswas received a message at around 2.55 pm that a passenger was lying unconscious on platform No. 2/3. “I rushed to the site and took the patient to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) of the station and immediately performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him using the automated external defibrillator (AED) with the help of others present. After 15 minutes, Joshi regained consciousness and was then sent to the nearby GT hospital by ambulance. Subsequently, he was transferred to Reliance hospital for further medical treatment,” Biswas said.



“I was able to save a life thanks to the training I had recently received on how to operate the AED, which was conducted by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport,” he said. “The heroic act of the station superintendent, who through his quick thinking managed to save the life of a passenger who fell unconscious at the station, is indeed commendable,” said Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.


An AED is a portable device that can be used to treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped working. “It is a handy device used to treat sudden cardiac arrests and will prove helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks among passengers at the station. AED is designed in such a way that it can be used by common people,” Abhishek added.

These AED machines have been provided at 20 stations: Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivli, Borivli, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar, and Vapi.

August 29
Day the incident occurred

