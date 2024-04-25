The deceased, whose body was found during the rescue operation, was identified as Pannalal Vaishya, 70

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: One dead after a fire breaks out in Antop Hill area x 00:00

One person died after a major fire broke out in a building at Jai Maharashtra Nagar near Antop Hill late Wednesday night, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Fire breaks out in Antop Hill: Fire originated from a grocery shop

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, whose body was found during the rescue operation, was identified as Pannalal Vaishya, 70.

As per the civic body, the fire originated from a grocery shop situated in a ground-plus-one-storey building in Jai Maharashtra Nagar near Antop Hill in Wadala East around 11:54 pm. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 12:04 am.

Thereafter, Vaishya was rescued and rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, the BMC said.

Fire breaks out in Antop Hill: Fire primarily affected the electric wiring

The fire primarily affected the electric wiring, electrical installations, and grocery materials in the ground-floor grocery shop. Additionally, it damaged electric wiring, electrical installations, and household articles on the upper floor of a ground-plus-one chawl structure. Before the Fire Brigade arrived, two-cylinder explosions were reported by members of the public, said the BMC.

Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff were also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

Fire breaks out in Antop Hill: Other incidents

Earlier, a fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday, an official said, reported news agency ANI.

Fire tenders were rushed to the slum area of Navi Mumbai to douse the blaze.

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking, the official told ANI.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a residential building located in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday night, officials confirmed.

The fire started on the ninth story of the structure in Navi Mumbai, according to officials. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported as a result of the incident, the ANI report stated.

According to the report, firefighters arrived on the scene quickly after getting the information and began working to suppress the fire. Firefighters are now conducting efforts to get the situation under control.

As the investigation into the incident progresses, more information about the source of the fire and any potential damage is expected, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)