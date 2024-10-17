A PNG pipeline has been damaged in Mumbai's Borivali, affecting supply in Bhushan Park, Chikuwadi, Kora Kendra Road, Randive Road, and Kranti Park Road areas

Residents of Borivali (West) are experiencing disruptions in their piped natural gas (PNG) supply following damage to a pipeline near Bhushan Park, Chikuwadi. The incident occurred on Kora Kendra Road, affecting supply across nearby areas, including Randive Road and Kranti Park Road. The pipeline was reportedly damaged by another agency conducting work in the vicinity, leading to the unexpected interruption.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has notified customers of the disruption, assuring them that emergency teams have been dispatched to the site to resolve the issue. The company has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and is working to restore gas supply. The expected time for restoration is around 1 am on October 18, Friday.

The company has said customers can call on their 24X7 emergency contact numbers 18002669944 (toll free), (022)-68759400 and (022)-24012400 in case of queries.

A local resident said, "We recieved a message from MGL which read that the connection will be restored by 1 am. How are we supposed to cook food with no gas connection. It has become very difficult."

Another resident said, "We had to use microwave to warm the leftovers from this afternoon. There is no way one can cook in this condition."

Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper

On Wednesday morning, a fire in a flat at an upscale Lokhandwala building resulted in the deaths of two senior citizens and their housekeeper. According to BMC officials, the fire brigade was alerted about a fire at Riya Palace on Cross Road Number 4 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, around 8 am. The fire, which was confined to a residential flat on the 10th floor of the 14-story building, was classified as minor. However, three individuals inside the flat were transported to Cooper Hospital, where the assistant medical officer confirmed that all three—Chander Prakash Soni, 74, Kanta Soni, 74, and Pelubeta, 42,—were pronounced dead upon arrival.

During a visit to the site, it was evident that the road leading to the building was quite narrow due to vehicles parked on both sides. Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) President Dhaval Shah said, “We need a fire brigade station closer to our area, as the current response time from Irla puts lives at risk during emergencies. Additionally, the narrow bylanes in Lokhandwala hinder fire engines from reaching buildings quickly.”

Two of the bodies were charred, and the third individual likely died from suffocation.