Mumbai Police bust fake document racket

The Malwani Police have exposed a racket involving the production of fake voter ID, Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as government documents via a deceptive online portal. A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with this illegal activity, and the authorities have seized computers, laptops and printers.

Acting on credible information from an informant, API Nilesh Salunke and his team conducted patrols and subsequently raided the M S Consultant shop in Gaikwad Nagar, Malwani, where the illicit operation was taking place. The suspect, identified as Mohsin Sheikh, 30, was found exploiting an online portal for personal profit by creating and selling counterfeit government documents.

The investigation revealed that the portal was used to produce a wide range of forged documents, including voter ID, PAN, Aadhaar, Ayushman Bharat and ration cards, driving licences and others. The investigation revealed that a paid application was being used to create counterfeit Indian government documents. By entering false information, scanning the barcode, and making the required payment, the app readily generated these fake documents.

“Upon reviewing the details of the confiscated cards on the relevant website, we were surprised to find that all the information was readily accessible. This website mirrors the government’s official sites so closely that a common citizen could easily be misled. Even government employees, if not scrutinising the documents closely, could be deceived into believing their authenticity,” said an officer.

“It was learnt that Shaikh was charging about Rs 2,000 and more for each government document s like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences and voter ID cards. A website was used for applying for these cards, which included registration charges,” said an officer. Shaikh was produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody. “An inquiry is going on about the accused and the people associated with this fraud,” the officer added.

