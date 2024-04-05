Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police bust fake document racket
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai Police bust fake document racket

Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The suspect, identified as Mohsin Sheikh, 30, was found exploiting an online portal for personal profit by creating and selling counterfeit government documents

Mumbai Police bust fake document racket

One of the accused operating the fake online portal (right) The website that deceived victims included registration charges

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police bust fake document racket
x
00:00

The Malwani Police have exposed a racket involving the production of fake voter ID, Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as government documents via a deceptive online portal. A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with this illegal activity, and the authorities have seized computers, laptops and printers.


Acting on credible information from an informant, API Nilesh Salunke and his team conducted patrols and subsequently raided the M S Consultant shop in Gaikwad Nagar, Malwani, where the illicit operation was taking place. The suspect, identified as Mohsin Sheikh, 30, was found exploiting an online portal for personal profit by creating and selling counterfeit government documents.


The investigation revealed that the portal was used to produce a wide range of forged documents, including voter ID, PAN, Aadhaar, Ayushman Bharat and ration cards, driving licences and others. The investigation revealed that a paid application was being used to create counterfeit Indian government documents. By entering false information, scanning the barcode, and making the required payment, the app readily generated these fake documents.


“Upon reviewing the details of the confiscated cards on the relevant website, we were surprised to find that all the information was readily accessible. This website mirrors the government’s official sites so closely that a common citizen could easily be misled. Even government employees, if not scrutinising the documents closely, could be deceived into believing their authenticity,” said an officer.

“It was learnt that Shaikh was charging about Rs 2,000 and more for each government document s like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences and voter ID cards.  A website was used for applying for these cards, which included registration charges,” said an officer. Shaikh was produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody. “An inquiry is going on about the accused and the people associated with this fraud,” the officer added.

Rs 2k+
Amount Shaikh charged per fake document

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK