Mumbai Police EOW seizes documents, gadgets from mystery Goregaon couple’s home

Updated on: 03 January,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai EOW conducts search, arrests Mehta couple who had been evading them for months; have seized documents in connection to ongoing investigation

Mumbai Police EOW seizes documents, gadgets from mystery Goregaon couple’s home

Ashesh Mehta’s father was arrested by the Haryana Mohali police, which revealed the couple’s location. File pic

Mumbai Police EOW seizes documents, gadgets from mystery Goregaon couple’s home
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police conducted a house and office search at the residence of the arrested Mehta couple, located at 4002 Oberoi Square, Goregaon East, and their office around 1.15 pm on Tuesday. The police seized documents and electronic gadgets during the operation.


It has been reported that the couple, Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi Mehta, managed to evade authorities for the past six months, displaying exceptional caution to avoid apprehension until a recent mistake led to their discovery. Ashesh Mehta’s father was arrested by the Punjab Mohali Police, which revealed the couple’s location. Subsequently, the EOW teams intensified surveillance and successfully apprehended the couple from a guest house in Surat on Friday, where they were residing under changed names, according to an officer.


The ongoing investigation has led to speculation among some investors, speaking anonymously, who claim awareness of the Mehta couple’s intention to surrender to the EOW after being acquitted in a drug case. They suggest that the fear of Ashesh Mehta’s father’s arrest might have influenced this decision. Investors express hope that the situation will reveal whether the couple is innocent or involved in fraudulent activities.


No bliss this!

Ashesh Mehta and Shivangi Mehta, founders of Bliss Consultant trading company with a global investor base of over 4000, are accused of orchestrating a massive drug distribution network.  

