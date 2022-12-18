Breaking News
Mumbai Police organises cyber awareness programme through street play

Updated on: 18 December,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai Cyber Police in collaboration with the Quick heal antivirus foundation, cyber unit police officials created cyber awareness through street play and lectures in various colleges

Around four to five thousand students were present during the awareness programme


The Mumbai Cyber Police has organised a three-day cyber awareness programme through street play at their five cyber units’ jurisdictions in Mumbai. Mumbai Cyber Police in collaboration with the Quick heal antivirus foundation, cyber unit police officials created cyber awareness through street play and lectures in various colleges.


The North Mumbai cyber units yesterday and today have created awareness in the fifteen colleges in north Mumbai including Thakur Junior College, Thakur College of Commerce, Nirmala college, Thakur Polytechnic College (Kandivali east), RK College, Sanskaar College, Nirmala College (Malad east). Around four to five thousand students were present during the awareness programme.



In view of cyber fraud, awareness was very important among the people, especially youth, who use social media the most. We informed them about the types of cyber frauds that happen, especially informed about security checkups, fake websites and e-commerce fraud, what to do or what not to do was explained by a lecture. After understanding the play, six cyber experts from Quick heal foundation and four police personnel participated under the guidance of DCP Cyber Balsingh Rajput, and senior inspector Vijay Chandanshive, said PSI N. Bavaskar from North cyber unit.

This awareness programme will be organised for three days in every college in North Mumbai. It will be our endeavor to spread this message of cyber awareness to college students and their family members in North Mumbai. It is not that this programme of cyber awareness is happening for the first time. It has been done earlier also through posters and banners, he added.

