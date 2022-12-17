Mumbai: 28-year-old woman blames boyfriend, his family in suicide note

She killed herself the day he got married to another woman; her mother claims the accused convinced her to continue their relationship on promise of marriage after she broke off with him due to dowry demands
Representative image. Pic/Istock
A 28-year-old woman killed herself the day her boyfriend married another woman, and left a suicide note blaming him and his family. The Sakinaka police booked the family members of the accused under the abetment to suicide and conspiracy charges and arrested him a day after his marriage.
The 28-year-old who worked in a multinational firm, committed suicide at her residence on Wednesday. On the complaint of the deceased's mother a case under sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered in Sakinaka police station on Wednesday.
'He persuaded her'
As per the statement given to the police by her mother, “They met in the year 2012 when they were in their final year of studies. They became friends and then got into a relationship. Both families knew about this and had decided to get them married in the year 2018. But the accused's family members demanded a huge dowry and our financial condition was not good so we refused. My daughter broke off with him but the accused persuaded her that they would get married in court."
"He lied to her that they would stay in Navi Mumbai after getting married and rented a house in Koparkhairne for which my daughter gave R 5 lakh to the accused. They stayed there for about two months in the year 2021. But then the accused refused to marry her after which my daughter filed a rape case against him at Sakinaka police station," she said.
But she claimed that in order to avoid action against him, her daughter's boyfriend again promised her marriage and continued their relationship.
The woman's mother said she and her husband had gone to their village for a wedding when on December 14 their other daughter called saying her sister was very upset as her boyfriend was to get married to another woman. She said she pacified her daughter on the phone.
Also read: Thane Crime: Three teenagers missing; kidnapping case filed
"I got a call again on December 14 saying my daughter was critical and admitted to a hospital. When we returned to Mumbai on December 15, we came to know that she had committed suicide."
'She tried to meet him'
The police found that the accused got married on December 14. When the deceased came to know about it, she went to meet him with one of her friends to the wedding hall but the bouncers stationed at the gate did not let them in.
The police said she came home and hanged herself with a saree. They found a suicide note in which she wrote her ordeal in detail and blamed her boyfriend and his family for her death.
"On the complaint of the deceased's mother we have registered the case against five people including the accused and his family. We arrested the accused on Thursday and produced him before the court which remanded him in police custody. Further investigation is underway," said an officer from the Sakinaka police station.