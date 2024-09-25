Breaking News
Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Central Railway moves stalls at key Mumbai stations for better passenger flow

Platform at Thane station before the stall was moved

Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
Thirty stalls at seven crowded stations on the Central Railway line in Mumbai have been removed and relocated to the ends of platforms to create more space for commuters. This is part of the decongestion plan to free up space on existing platforms, allowing better circulation for passengers. Similar space has been created at Dadar and Thane by widening old platforms to accommodate the increasing crowds.


“Stalls have been removed and relocated at seven crowded stations after analysing crowd patterns. They have been shifted to the ends of platforms so passengers still have access to amenities,” a senior official said.


Platform at Thane station after the stall was movedPlatform at Thane station after the stall was moved


The stations with the highest number of stalls relocated are Ghatkopar and Kalyan, where four stalls have been moved from platform one at Ghatkopar, and another four from island platforms 2/3.

Central Railway has decided to decongest platforms by relocating various shops and utilities, particularly on island platforms. Island platforms have a rail line on either side and relocating stalls will increase the available space for passengers, improving their experience. This, along with platform-widening projects, will make travelling for Mumbaikars more comfortable,” the official added.

Dadar station after stall was movedDadar station after stall was moved

Following a mid-day campaign, platform 10 at Dadar was widened by removing one track, expanding the platform by 2.5 to 3 meters, and adding escalators and staircases. At Thane, tracks were similarly shifted to widen the platform. Efforts are now underway to create more space for commuters at other stations.

“We have identified seven stations with high footfall, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivli, Wadala Road, and Kalyan. About 30 stalls at these stations are being relocated,” official added.

List of stalls moved

