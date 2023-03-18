Breaking News
Mumbai: Railways almost done dismantling Gokhale bridge

Updated on: 18 March,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic body will soon start building pillars for Andheri’s east-west connector, as the handover of the west side of the railway portion is now complete; it will get the east side by end of March

Dismantling of Gokhale Road bridge is underway, in Andheri


The civic body will soon start constructing the pillars for a brand new Gokhale Road bridge in Andheri, as Western Railway on Thursday dismantled the west side of the flyover. The east side will be ready for takeover by the BMC on March 31, officials said.


Western Railway handed over the west side of the bridge to the BMC on March 16. The east side will be ready for handover on March 31 after the dismantling of abutment and completion of ancillary work. The BMC will construct the new bridge, including the railway portion,” WR’s chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.



A civic official said the construction work is going on simultaneously. “After the full handover by the railways, BMC will first conduct a soil test for the construction of pillars. Meanwhile, fabrication of girders is underway and once the pillars are ready, the BMC will launch the girders. Once the girders are launched, the construction work will be completed quickly,” the official added.

The official said that the BMC is working to deliver its promise of reopening two lanes of the bridge before this monsoon. “Work on the approach road is in the final stage,” he added. The civic body shut down the bridge in November 2022 and awarded the contract for its reconstruction in January 2023.

