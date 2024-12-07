Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Shravan Adode, Railways man who announces in woman's voice

Updated on: 07 December,2024 05:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Adode's voice recordings, digitally mixed up to create sentences as per requirements, have now become common announcements at all stations of Indian Railways

Shravan Adode. Pic/mid-day

Listen to this article
Yatrigan Kripyaa Dhyan De… May I Have Your Attention Please! 1-0-1-1-1 Down Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT)-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express is arriving shortly on platform number one, such announcements at railway stations in a woman's voice in different pitches resonate in the ears as one waits for any train on the platform. The soundtrack in different pitches—up and down—is so embedded in our subconscious minds that we seldom fail to give it any thought and, in a hurry to locate our coaches and move the luggage, blindly follow it as it churns out coach numbers. Well, here’s a twister. The announcement in a woman's voice is actually that of a 24-year-old man, Shravan Adode, who did it once and then again and again—till his voice became the voice of Indian Railways.


Adode's voice recordings, digitally mixed up to create sentences as per requirements, have now become common announcements at all stations of Indian Railways.


"I had been a rail fan since childhood and especially train announcements always fascinated me. It was by fluke that I took to announcements. Based in Parli Vaijanath, I had joined the Indian Railways as a private employee. At most railway stations, pre-recorded sound on the computer was heard for announcements. One day, due to load shedding, the system faced some technical issues and there was a need for a manual announcement, and that's where I got my first opportunity," Adode told mid-day.


"I had to do it in a similar voice which had been in use, and that was of a woman, Sarla Choudhary. I tried, and my voice matched perfectly. There has been no looking back since then. I am proud of what I am doing, and as I kept getting opportunities, I kept on making announcements," he added.

"The moment of pride for me was when the senior announcers at Central Railway headquarters at Mumbai CSMT congratulated me for my voice and encouraged me. It was like the highest endorsement for me," he said.

Today, Shravan's recording in a woman's voice is being replicated at many railway stations.

"I am proud of what I do today. When I was in college, there were a few students who used to humiliate and make fun of me for my voice skills. They used to call me names and taunt me. I used to just ignore it. But here I am today, guiding lakhs and lakhs of passengers," said Shravan.

