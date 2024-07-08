The BMC said, due to heavy rain warning (red alert) in Mumbai, keeping in mind the safety of students, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared holiday on Tuesday 9th July 2024

Parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai rains: Citizens should step out of house only if necessary, holiday declared for schools on July 9, says BMC

In view of Mumbai rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday night appealed to the citizens stating that they should come out of their houses only if it is necessary while declaring a holiday for schools in the city on July 9, an official statement said.

The BMC said, due to heavy rain warning (red alert) in Mumbai, keeping in mind the safety of students, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared holiday on Tuesday 9th July 2024.

The IMD had on Monday evening issued a red alert for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner had instructed to ensure that all systems are equipped and on alert.

"On behalf of the India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), a Red Alert (Red Alert) has been issued for Mumbai Metropolis. In this background, considering the safety of the students, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has announced a holiday for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges of Mumbai Metropolis on Tuesday, July 9," the official statement said.

It further said, "In view of the Red Alert of heavy rain, citizens are requested to please be alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. Also follow the instructions given from time to time through the administration. In case of emergency, citizens should not panic and contact the helpline number 1916 of the Disaster Management Cell of the Municipal Corporation."

The IMD has warned of heavy rain in Mumbai (on 8th July 2024). Keeping this matter in mind, the system of the Municipal Corporation is ready to ensure that the citizens of Mumbai will not be inconvenienced.

"All primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges of Mumbai Metropolis have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9," the statement further said.

Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that due to heavy rain warning on July 9, all schools in NMMC jurisdiction will remain closed.