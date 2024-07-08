Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar

According to the IMD, "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely"

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Monday. Pics/Shadab Khan

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional weather office on Monday issued a red alert for Mumbai. The city was pounded by heavy rains and its adjoining areas also witnessed showers.

The IMD also issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. An Orange alert was issued Palghar and Thane district in Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, a red alert warning was issued for Mumbai. It said, "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely."

The orange alert issued for Thane and Palghar district said, "heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places was very likely."

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded Mumbai and adjoining areas, severely affecting the Central Railway's suburban services due to waterlogging on tracks and also hit the airport operations leading to 50 flight cancellations on Monday.

The rain mayhem led to inundation of many low-lying areas in the city, impacting vehicular movement, and people were seen wading through flooded streets.

The state government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed the city throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents.

The Raigad district in Maharashtra witnessed very heavy rainfall on Monday, with Tala getting 287 millimetres till noon, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per data shared by the district collectorate, Mhasala received 273 millimetres of rain, followed by 255 mm in Murud, 170 mm in Alibag, 131 mm in Shrivardhan, 93 mm in Roha and 92 mm in Mangaon.

It caused flooding in several parts of the district, leading to closure of Roha-Alibag road for several hours after a river breached its banks at Ramraje village, while rainwater entered houses in Mangaon as well as Tondare in Panvel taluka, the official said, as per the PTI.

Due to rains in Ladvali village in Mahad taluka, the road to Raigad Fort has been closed, he said.

(with PTI inputs)