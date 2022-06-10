Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Traffic jams seen on a few stretches, service disruption on trans-harbour line; moderate rain expected from Friday

A group caught unawares in Mahim on Thursday. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Monsoon knocked on the doors of Mumbai on Thursday evening, with a few suburbs outskirts receiving a spell of pre-season showers. But the effect spilled onto the city roads that saw jams on many stretches. Railway services also saw some disruptions. 

Officials said these are pre-monsoon showers. There were showers in suburbs and extended suburbs. The trans-harbour line was affected as an overhead wire got snapped near Vashi station, hitting services during peak hours, with crowds swelling across stations on the trans-harbour line.




Meteorologists said Goa and Konkan (south and north) regions have started to witness some rainfall activities, all thanks to the feeble “cyclonic circulation” that has developed off the coast of Konkan in the Arabian Sea.


