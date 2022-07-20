Mumbai records 290 Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 July,2022 08:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 290 new Covid-19 cases and one death, stated the public health department's data. Of the 290 new cases, only 17 patients were symptomatic.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 11,21,836 Covid-19. Around 10,853 Covid-19 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients crossed the 11-lakh mark and rose to 11,00,198 after 382 more patients recovered from respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the bulletin said. The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 13 and July 19, while the case doubling rate was 2,621 days.

Mumbai has a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

