BJP legislator Sanjay Upadhyay tells BMC after visiting spot at Pranay Nagar with former corporator; residents complain of stench from site; after the civic body began operating the site on an open land parcel, residents of nearby buildings and high-rises started complaining about the bad odour

The waste-segregation site at Pranay Nagar in Borivli West

Listen to this article Mumbai: Relocate waste-segregation site or will launch agitation, says Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay x 00:00

Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay has voiced support for residents who have been demanding that a waste-segregation site at Pranay Nagar be shifted from the residential area. The BJP legislator has warned that an agitation would be launched if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fails to relocate the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the civic body began operating the site on an open land parcel, residents of nearby buildings and high-rises started complaining about the bad odour. Citing health and environmental concerns, they demanded the R Central ward office shift the waste segregation to another site. However, their complaints have not yielded any results.

Last week, Upadhyay, former corporator Shiv Shetty, a few BJP workers and residents visited the site. After this, the MLA called up BMC officials, urging the civic administration to make alternative arrangements.

Upadhyay told mid-day, “Segregation of waste is necessary. But, it cannot be done in a residential area. I have requested BMC officials to find another site—a non-residential area—for the waste segregation process to be carried out. I will start an agitation against the BMC if the administration fails to relocate the waste-segregation.”

Anti-hawker drive

Upadhyay has also insisted that the BMC act against hawkers obstructing traffic movement at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli and certain areas of Borivli West where illegal food stalls occupy roads.



Sanjay Upadhyay, Borivli MLA

Following an April 4 mid-day report about a private society in Kandivli hiring bouncers (security staff) to keep footpaths outside their building free of hawkers, the MLA started getting calls and messages appreciating his efforts to get the BMC to initiate an anti-hawker drive. “I am getting calls and messages from locals on the issue. Citizens are saying they read the news about a society hiring staff to keep hawkers at bay. They are thankful about the anti-hawker drive as societies don’t have to shell out money to keep the premises outside their buildings free of encroachment,” the BJP MLA said.

Frustrated by the lack of response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to repeated complaints about hawkers occupying footpaths in their vicinity, residents of Panchsheel Heights—a housing society in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli West—have taken matters into their own hands: by hiring bouncers. The 20-year-old housing society has been struggling to keep footpath encroachers at bay since the pandemic.