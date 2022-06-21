Mumbai reports 1,781 new Covid-19 cases; one death

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,781 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,41,762 and the toll to 1,47,889, a health department release stated

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,781 new Covid-19 cases and one death, BMC 's data revealed. This is for the second time after June 15 that Mumbai saw less than 2,000 daily cases. Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 cases every day since June 15.

One death reported in the last 24 hours is of 85-year-old male with comorbidities.



As per the bulletin, 10,546 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai. The city is now left with 14,146 active cases. The number of patients on medical oxygen support is 17.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases was 0.183 per cent between June 14-20 and the doubling rate of cases is 369 days, the bulletin said.

Show full article