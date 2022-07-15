Mumbai reports 365 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The city's overall tally of recovered patients increased to 10,98,268

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 365 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. The overall Covid-19 tally increased to 11,20,537. Of the 365 new Covid-19 cases, only 27 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

According to the BMC data, 11,240 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai in last 24 hours. The city's overall tally of recovered patients increased to 10,98,268.

Also Read: Maharashtra logs 2,371 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

"The city has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98 per cent, while the positivity rate," said BMC officials in the release.

The growth rate of Covid-19 improved to 0.035 per cent between July 8 and July 14 and the case doubling rate was 1,970 days.

(with inputs from PTI)