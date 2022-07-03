Breaking News
Mumbai reports 761 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count 7,671

Updated on: 03 July,2022 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Sunday, Mumbai reported 761 new Covid-19 cases and three fatalities. The city's overall infection tally rose to 11,15,042 and death toll to 19,617.

According to BMC data, of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two deceased - a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man - had comorbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man.




Also Read: Maharashtra logs 2,962 Covid-19 cases, six fatalities


Around 11,500 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative test count to 1,75,60,865.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 584 days. There are a total of 7,671 active cases in the city.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from June 26 to July 2 stands at 0.113 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

