Mumbai: RPF gives Western Railway’s AC riders a helping hand

Passengers say the AC train is so packed during peak hours that people need to be pushed into the train so that the doors can shut

A cop is seen pushing people into the AC train on the western line

The demand for AC locals on the Western Railway has increased so much that it is getting difficult to close the doors of the coaches during peak hours. The crowding has intensified and RPF personnel are now seen pushing passengers into the train during rush hours to help the doors close. This scenario on WR is in total contrast to CR where AC locals are being opposed.

The number of takers for AC locals generally increase during summer months as well as in October, when the mercury rises in the city. In addition, the state government’s move to slash the fare for AC locals has also led to the increase in passengers.

Arpreet Lalani, who travels via AC local from Vasai to Andheri daily, said, “Travelling in AC local is comfortable, so many who opt for First Class have also made a shift. The morning AC locals leaving from Virar generally get packed by Vasai or Bhayandar, and it leads to trouble closing doors. The situation is the same when I return from Andheri in the evening.”



RPF personnel deployed at stations either push passengers inside or pull them out so that the doors of AC locals can close

“I have also seen people trying to travel near the door, just as they do in non-AC trains, which blocks other passengers from entering as well as alighting the train. And if the door does not close, an alarm goes off. Given this, RPF staff have been pushing people inside the compartments or pulling some out to ensure the doors close. It has become commonplace now,” he added.

Lalani added that apart from the increase in AC local passengers, there has also been a rise in those travelling without valid tickets. “Earlier TT would come to check the tickets, but I haven’t seen them during peak hours lately. This has led to a rise in illegal passengers as they don’t fear getting caught anymore. The number of TTs should be increased during peak hours to nab these people.”

Railway Speak

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur told mid-day, “The number of AC passengers has increased to 1.25 lakh daily. We are checking tickets even during peak hours.” He added that more AC services will be introduced after the new rake arrives in October. WR RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Vineet Kharabe said, “RPF personnel are also helping take action against people travelling without valid tickets in AC locals.”

