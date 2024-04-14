Mumbai: Sahil Khan quizzed over Mahadev app

Khan left around three hours after he arrived at the Mumbai Police headquarters.

The Special Investigation Team probing the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev betting app case on Saturday recorded a statement from actor Sahil Khan in connection with the investigation.

The SIT had summoned the actor earlier but he failed to appear before the police because he was abroad. He later approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail, and was granted interim relief on the condition that he cooperate with the police. Khan left around three hours after he arrived at the Mumbai Police headquarters.

“This is not the right time to talk about the matter. I will hold a press conference soon,” was all he said before he left. The Matunga police had booked Khan and 35 others in the case, and the investigation was transferred to the Mumbai Cyber police and later to an SIT. The police have arrested one accused so far. The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.