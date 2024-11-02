35-year-old riding on Western Express Highway injured after the sharp wire caught his neck under the Bandra U-bridge

Jared D’Silva at Lilavati Hospital; (right) The billboard from where the wire was hanging

A 35-year-old biker, Jared Paul D’Silva, suffered severe injuries when a hanging wire from a hoarding became entangled around his neck while he was riding on the Western Express Highway in Bandra West. D’Silva told mid-day, “I am living my second life now,” as doctors saved him with successful surgery. The Bandra police have registered an FIR and begun investigating the incident.

D’Silva an Andheri resident and a freelancer for a logistics firm, sustained a an eight-centimetre cut across his neck. Police are still working to identify the owner of the wire responsible for the incident.

Officials said the incident occurred around 7 pm on October 28, when D’Silva was riding home from Bandra. As he approached the U-bridge, a loose wire caught on his neck, snapping into two pieces as it entangled him. Bleeding heavily from his neck, D’Silva tried flagging passing cars, but nobody stopped. So, he remounted his bike and rode to Lilavati hospital.

With several vehicles backed up at the Lilavati Junction, D’Silva, who was getting light-headed by then, approached Constable Sharad Shinde of the Bandra Traffic Division, who rushed him to the hospital’s emergency ward and notified Bandra police. Officers seized the wire and filed an FIR against an unknown persons for their negligence. The fire brigade also arrived scene and removed the remaining wire.

D’Silva said, “I was riding home from Bandra. Under the U-bridge on the WEH, a hanging wire caught on my neck. I managed to stop my bike, and when I checked, I found the wire on my neck, and I was bleeding. I removed the wire, and rode to Lilavati, where a traffic cop helped me.”

“I couldn’t speak or eat,” he continued. “Doctors said I needed surgery, and the cut was dangerously close to my veins. Thankfully, they saved me. The doctors performed surgery on my neck and saved my life,” D’Silva said.

“For the next five to six weeks, I won’t be able to move my neck due to stitches. The person responsible for this negligence deserves strict punishment. I could have died. I still can’t speak properly, eating is painful, and I can’t move my head,” D’Silva said. “There are many wires hanging along the Western Express Highway. Authorities must take responsibility,” he added.

Inspector Pradeep Kelkar, additional in-charge, Bandra police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the unknown person and have sent a notice to the hoarding company. Investigation is on.”

