Mumbai sees 852 Covid-19 cases and one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 852 Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic

Presently, the Covid-19 cases tally increased to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661.

This is the highest daily rise after July 1. The spike in the number of cases in the last 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday.

The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the BMC bulletin mentioned.

A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139.

The case recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.

(with inputs from PTI)