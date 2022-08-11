With 852 new cases, Mumbai sees a big leap in Covid-19 numbers

On Wednesday, 36 patients needed hospitalisation and 12 were put on oxygen support

The city saw a big leap in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. At least 852 new cases were reported from 9,670 samples tested. Before this, on July 1, 978 cases were reported after 12,453 tests. After this, there was a drop in cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) also jumped to 8.81 per cent. There was one death reported in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 36 patients needed hospitalisation and 12 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is 1,129,285. The active patient count has reached 3,545 in Mumbai out of which 268 are being treated in hospitals and 11 are on oxygen support. A 63-year-old woman suffering from chronic liver disease lost her life in the city.

In the past 24 hours, 433 patients recovered from Covid after which the total recovery count reached 1,106,079. On Wednesday the state reported 1,847 cases after which the total count has gone up to 80,64,366. On the other hand, 1,840 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 79,04,320.

On Wednesday seven deaths were reported in the state. Apart from 1 death in Mumbai, 3 people died in Thane, and 1 each in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. The total death toll stood at 148157 and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 1,173 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 323 patients were reported from the Pune

circle.

80,64,366

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,173

Total no of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

1

No of deaths in city on Wednesday

433

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

