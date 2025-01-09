Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar's son Samadhan Sarvankar reached the spot and started arguing with BMC officials over the removal of the banner when Mahim Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant also arrived with his supporters

The police on Wednesday said that the supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions came face to face over the removal of a banner at Dadar flower market in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar's son Samadhan Sarvankar reached the spot and started arguing with BMC officials over the removal of the banner when Mahim Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant also arrived with his supporters, reported PTI.

Sarvankar accused Sawant of collecting money from hawkers, reported PTI.

As the heated exchange threatened to escalate, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the rival groups.

No complaint was lodged.

MNS is being used as a pawn against Uddhav Thackery's Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was being used to weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, reported PTI.

The Sena (UBT) leader was responding to a reporter's question about BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence on Wednesday.

The BJP wanted to form an alliance with the MNS before the assembly elections, but its ally Eknath Shinde, head of the rival Shiv Sena and then Maharashtra chief minister, opposed the idea, Raut claimed.

"MNS is being used as a pawn against Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. It is against the very spirit of Maharashtra," he added, reported PTI.

Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's nephew, parted ways with his uncle's party after falling out with cousin Uddhav and founded the MNS in 2006.

The MNS had declared support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, though it contested independently during the assembly polls that followed. The party's stand could be crucial in the coming elections to the Mumbai civic body.

Raut, meanwhile, also criticised the Election Commission of India, claiming there was a "scam" in EVMs.

The BJP hijacked the Election Commission and manipulated the electoral process, he alleged, referring to alleged instances of EVM tampering in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi which the EC has denied.

On the controversial 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Raut termed it as the first step towards consolidating power in the hands of "one party and one leader."

(With inputs from PTI)