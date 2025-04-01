Riders complain of skidding, backaches, mishaps as uneven patchwork makes flyover unsafe. Many regular commuters have reported backaches due to the poor road conditions. “We have been facing this issue since last monsoon. There have been accidents due to the uneven roads

Uneven patchwork on Lalbaug flyover poses risk for bikers and motorists

Listen to this article Mumbai: Slippery Lalbaug flyover turns into nightmare for bikers x 00:00

The Lalbaug flyover, once a crucial link for southbound traffic, has now turned into a hazard for motorists, particularly bikers. Uneven patchwork, meant to cover potholes, has instead created a bumpy and slippery ride, leading to frequent skidding, backaches, and accidents. Frustrated residents and commuters have been raising concerns for a year, to no avail. With the monsoon approaching, the fear of worsening road conditions looms large.

ADVERTISEMENT



Slippery and uneven roads on the Lalbaug flyover raise safety concerns among commuters

Residents say the 2.5-km-long southbound stretch has had shoddy patchwork for a long time, causing serious issues for commuters. “Two-wheeler riders are struggling to keep control of their bikes as they skid frequently,” said a local motorist.



People struggle on poorly patched roads on the flyover. Pics/Ashish Raje

Residents of Parsi Colony told mid-day that they have been dealing with these problems for over a year. “Instead of fixing the flyover properly, the authorities added a two-inch extra layer on the road, forcing bikers to suddenly change course. This is a serious safety hazard. I already have knee alignment issues, and travelling on this road has made it worse,” said Yazdi Ghista, 69, a resident of Parsi Colony. Locals also allege that substandard material was used for the repairs. “I don’t know what material BMC has used, but it’s extremely slippery. I travel to Dadar daily, and every time I cross this flyover, I fear my two-wheeler will skid. I request the authorities to fix this issue before someone gets seriously hurt,” said Sharukh Dumasia, 62.



Patchy repairs on the Lalbaug flyover make driving a daily challenge for motorists. Pics/Ashish Raje

Many regular commuters have reported backaches due to the poor road conditions. “We have been facing this issue since last monsoon. There have been accidents due to the uneven roads. I travel frequently on this route, and now I suffer from constant back pain,” said Batliwala Farzan, 41, a resident of Parel.



Yazdi Ghista, 69, a resident of Parsi Colony, Bazyan Mistry, 42, entrepreneur and Sharukh Dumasia, 62

Motorists say they are forced to swerve left and right to avoid the uneven patches. “The shoddy patchwork makes it difficult to ride smoothly. We have to keep changing lanes to avoid the rough patches, increasing the risk of accidents,” said entrepreneur Bazyan Mistry, 42. A BMC official told mid-day that repair work will be carried out before the monsoon. “A tender will be passed, and levelling work on the bridge will be completed before the rains arrive,” the official said.