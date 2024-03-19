Meanwhile, Tripathi was also captured stealing in CCTV cameras of the cinema hall. mid-day contacted Ghawade for a comment, but he refused to make one

The staffer is absconding and has switched off his phone

Listen to this article Mumbai: Sun City Cinema staffer escapes after stealing Rs 11K x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Vile Parle police have booked a Sun City Cinema employee who stole money The cinema staff approached the Vile Parle police and registered an FIR The accused worked at the food counter at Sun City Mukta A2 Cinema in Vile Parle East

The Vile Parle police have booked a Sun City Cinema employee who stole money from the theatre’s counter and escaped. The cinema staff approached the Vile Parle police and registered an FIR.

The accused, Mithilesh Tripathi, worked at the food counter at Sun City Mukta A2 Cinema in Vile Parle East. Cops said the accused is absconding and switched off his mobile phone after the incident took place. The complainant is Vikas Ghawade, the manager of Sun City Cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident occurred at the cinema where around 45 employees work. Tripathi was working on the fourth floor selling samosas, popcorn and cold drinks.

A police officer said, “Every night around 11.45 pm, all workers submit the money collected from sales to the manager with all payment details. On March 16, Tripathi joined work at 12 pm, and late evening, escaped with the money.”

“When Ghawade checked the daily sales payment, he found R11,000 missing. He asked the staff about it and found Tripathi had left work early. The manager called Tripathi, and he told him that he needed the money urgently. However, the manager told him to return the money, but he didn’t return,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Tripathi was also captured stealing in CCTV cameras of the cinema hall. mid-day contacted Ghawade for a comment, but he refused to make one.