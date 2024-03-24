Mumbai: The protests won’t stop, says AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Will bring BJP’s dirty politics to light, AAP’s Mumbai cadre said in a protest on Saturday

Preeti Sharma Menon. Pic/AAP Mumbai

Key Highlights

  1. AAP, INDIA alliance declared that they will stage protests against arrest of Kejriwal
  2. Menon further alleged that she was pushed by an on-duty police officer
  3. She further stated that the AAP will go on roads,conduct maha aartis in places of worship

AAP and the INDIA alliance declared at a press conference in the city on Saturday that they will stage protests against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor policy scam.


“All political parties who are against the BJP will protest against this illegal arrest,” said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP’s president in Mumbai. At the press conference, Menon further alleged that she was pushed by an on-duty police officer. 


“Today, we unveil the truth behind BJP’s dirty politics and their attempts to frame AAP leaders in false allegations. We will shed light on nefarious dealings between Sarath Chandra Reddy, a Hyderabad-based businessman, and the BJP,” said Menon.


She further stated that the AAP will go on roads and conduct maha aartis in places of worship, to create awareness about Kejriwal’s arrest. “The protests won’t stop,” she said. AAP’s Ruben Mascarenhas alleged that the BJP was blatantly misusing its power to target opponents and endangering democracy

“The modus operandi of the BJP, which is utilising government agencies like the ED to harass and coerce individuals into making false statements, is reprehensible,” he said.

aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal mumbai police mumbai news mumbai bharatiya janata party
