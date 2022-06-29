Mumbai: Three booked after woman’s nude pictures reach her brother

Her mobile phone which had them along with intimate videos of her and her former boyfriend, was stolen; her ex denies involvement

The complainant suspects her ex-boyfriend, or the person who stole her phone, or the holder of the Instagram account from which the screenshots were sent. File pic

A 25-year-old woman recently registered a complaint with the Dadar police against 3 persons, including her ex-boyfriend, after her nude pictures and intimate videos were shared on social media. She had lost her mobile phone 4 months ago and it had her intimate pictures and videos with her ex-boyfriend. Last week her brother received screenshots of some of the pictures and videos from an Instagram account and questioned her about it. No arrests have been made yet.

The complainant had befriended a man from Ghatkopar whom she met through Instagram in 2014. The police said he proposed to her in 2015. In the year 2019, when they stayed at a hotel in Andheri and got physical, the man recorded everything on his cell phone.

“The recording was done with the woman’s consent. In fact, the man shared the pictures and videos with her later through WhatsApp. In August 2021 she found that he was cheating on her and broke up with him. But the man kept trying to contact the woman through various social media platforms,” said an officer from Dadar police station.

In February 2022, when the complainant’s phone was stolen, she registered an FIR about it. On the evening of June 25, the woman’s brother received screenshots of some intimate pictures and videos of her with her ex-boyfriend. He questioned her about it.

“The screenshots were shared from an Instagram account named Zara. The woman came to the police station suspecting her ex-boyfriend is behind it, or the person who stole the phone, or the person with the Insta account named Zara,” said another police officer. “We have booked three people under IPC and relevant sections of IT Act 2000,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend was called by police for investigation and has claimed innocence. However, the police feel if the person who stole the phone is behind the act, he could have done this long ago.