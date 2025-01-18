The proposed system will serve as a one-stop urban mobility payment gateway, allowing commuters to book tickets for local trains, BEST buses, Metro rail, and even app-based cabs through a single platform

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met in Mumbai on Saturday, during which they discussed on the roadmap for the phased rollout of ‘Mitra'. Pic/X

In a move aimed at revolutionising urban mobility in India’s financial capital, plans are underway to introduce ‘Mitra,’ a Unified Ticketing System that will integrate all modes of transport in Mumbai. The initiative, spearheaded by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, promises to simplify commuting for the city’s 1.2 crore passengers travelling across Mumbai.

The proposed system, named ‘Mitra,’ will serve as a one-stop urban mobility payment gateway, allowing commuters to book tickets for local trains, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, Metro rail, and even app-based cabs through a single platform. The initiative is based on the Open Network for Digital Commerce in Commuter Convenience (ONDCC) platform, an innovation modelled after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Vaishnaw emphasised that the system aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to enhance ease of living for citizens. The system will offer single-click payments and multimodal journey planning, streamlining travel across various public transport systems in Mumbai.

"The ONDCC platform will transform the way Mumbaikars travel by aligning local train timings with Metro and BEST bus schedules, enabling more efficient and convenient journeys," Vaishnaw said.

Users will be able to book tickets for local trains, Metro rail, BEST buses, and first and last-mile connectivity through a single app as it will integrate Indian Railways, Mumbai Metro, BEST, app-based taxis, and state-run buses, ensuring seamless travel.

By simplifying the ticketing process, the initiative aims to increase the use of public transport, reduce dependency on private vehicles, and promote sustainable urban transport, authorities said.

CM Fadnavis and the Railway Minister met in Mumbai on Saturday, during which they discussed on the roadmap for the phased rollout of ‘Mitra'.

Both Fadnavis and Vaishnaw reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising this project. Vaishnaw assured full support from the Ministry of Railways and praised the Maharashtra Government’s proactive steps toward implementing the system.

The meeting concluded with the leaders expressing confidence in the transformative potential of the Unified Ticketing System. Once implemented, ‘Mitra’ is expected to redefine Mumbai’s urban travel experience, making it more efficient, sustainable, and commuter-friendly.

