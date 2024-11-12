The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh has urged the state government to establish a unified authority for the city’s public transport, citing a need for better coordination between trains, buses, and metros. Secretary Siddesh Desai highlighted the lack of cohesive management across modes, proposing a single body to improve daily operations

Around 80 lakh commuters use suburban train services daily. File Pic/Satej Shinde

The oldest Mumbai Railway Commuters Association has announced its demands for the upcoming Assembly election. The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh has called on the state government to create a single authority to manage the city’s transport system, aiming for better coordination across different public transport modes. They highlighted that London has a similar unified system for public transport.

Siddesh Desai, secretary of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said, “There are various public transport modes in Mumbai and Greater Mumbai, each managed by different authorities. But there’s no coordination among them. If the local train service stops, no alternative transport operates during emergencies. A single authority would simplify management during emergencies and improve coordination in daily operations.”

He added that similar systems are used in various international cities. “Moreover, several railway projects are stalled due to interference from MLAs. We demand that MLAs should not halt any projects,” Desai said. Rajeev Singhal, a member of the Divisional Railway Commuter Committee of Western Suburbs, emphasised the need for a separate body for the Mumbai local train system.

“There is also a need to increase the frequency of local trains with safety. Currently, the Division Railway Manager oversees both local and long-distance train systems. A separate body solely for the local train system would improve efficiency,” Singhal said.

Rupesh Shelatkar, an activist with Amchi Mumbai, Amchi BEST, demanded that all metro services be handed over to the BEST and that the BEST transport system be strengthened. “For this, the BEST should merge with the BMC. The state government can make the final decision on the merger. Also, the government should plan special lanes for BEST buses,” Shelatkar said.

Currently, around 80 lakh commuters use suburban train services daily, with approximately 1,406 daily services on the Western Railway and 1,810 on the Central Railway. Additionally, about 35 lakh commuters rely on BEST buses daily.