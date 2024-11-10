In an official statement, the Western Railway said that For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run special trains on special fares

Western Railway on Sunday announced that it will run festive special trains on special fare from Mumbai to various destinations in the country.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these special train are as under:

Train No. 04001/04002 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Superfast Special Express (05 Trips)

Train No. 04001 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Superfast Express Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 23:30 hrs. on 10th, 13th & 16th November, 2024 and will reach New Delhi at 20:50 hrs., the next day. Similarly, Train No. 04002 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Superfast Special Express will depart from New Delhi at 22:40 hrs. on 12th & 15th November, 2024 and arrive Mumbai Central at 21:00 hrs., the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota & Mathura station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier Economy coaches.

The booking for Train No. 04001 is open at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website, the Western Railway said.

In an another statement on Saturday, the Western Railway said that it has decided to run four winter special trains on special fare between Bandra Terminus – Bhuj, Bandra Terminus – Bhuj – Valsad, Bandra Terminus – Bhuj and Bandra Terminus – Hisar.

The details of the special trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special [ 06 Trips]

Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday at 23:45 hrs and reach Bhuj at 13:05 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 12th, 14th & 17th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09038 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bhuj on Wednesday, Saturday & Monday at 19:00 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 09.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 13th, 16th & 18th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Halvad, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2. Train No. 09029/09030 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj – Valsad Superfast Special [ 02 Trips]

Train No. 09029 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 23:25 hrs and reach Bhuj at 14:30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09030 Bhuj – Valsad Superfast Special will depart from Bhuj on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 19:00 hrs and arrive Valsad at 06.45 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Halvad, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions. Train No. 09029 will have additional halts at Borivali and Vapi Stations.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3. Train No. 09471/09472 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special [ 02 Trips]

Train No. 09471 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 18th November, 2024 at 12:45 hrs and reach Bhuj at 03:30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09472 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bhuj on Sunday, 17th November, 2024 at 19:00 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 09.45 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Halvad, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

4. Train No. 04726/04725 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Superfast Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 04726 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 09.30 hrs. on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 and reach Hisar at 11.10 hrs., the next day. Similarly, Train No.04725 Hisar - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Hisar at 05.50 hrs. on Monday, 11th November, 2024 and reach Bandra Terminus at 07.20 hrs., the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Ringas, Sikar, Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu, Chirawa, Loharu, and Sadulpur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class coaches.



The booking for Train No. 09037, 09038, 09029, 09030, 09471, 09472 and 04726 will open from 10th November, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website, the Western Railway said.