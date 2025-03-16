Breaking News
Nirbhaya squad's timely intervention helps woman reach hospital for childbirth
Karjat-Badlapur new rail lines get a push
Maharashtra Minister, LoP trade barbs over removal of Aurangzeb's grave
Civil contractor arrested from Vadodara in New India Cooperative Bank case
Mumbai: Two actors molested on Holi, two held

Mumbai: Two actors molested on Holi, two held

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

On Friday at around 9.30 pm one actor was with her family at Juhu beach when the accused, a 23-year-old car painter, approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately, and fled when confronted

Representation pic

The police in Juhu and Amboli have arrested two men on the charge of molesting two women actors, in separate incidents, on Friday night on the occasion of Holi.


On Friday at around 9.30 pm one actor was with her family at Juhu beach when the accused, a 23-year-old car painter, approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately, and fled when confronted. 


She complained at the Novotel police outpost, and the accused was nabbed within 15 minutes at Juhu.


In Andheri West, a 29-year-old television actor alleged that she was molested during a Holi party on the office terrace on Friday between 3.30 pm and 4 pm.

The actor registered an FIR with the Amboli police against the accused, who has been given notice to be present for investigation, said the police.

