On Friday at around 9.30 pm one actor was with her family at Juhu beach when the accused, a 23-year-old car painter, approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately, and fled when confronted

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two actors molested on Holi, two held x 00:00

The police in Juhu and Amboli have arrested two men on the charge of molesting two women actors, in separate incidents, on Friday night on the occasion of Holi.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday at around 9.30 pm one actor was with her family at Juhu beach when the accused, a 23-year-old car painter, approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately, and fled when confronted.

She complained at the Novotel police outpost, and the accused was nabbed within 15 minutes at Juhu.

In Andheri West, a 29-year-old television actor alleged that she was molested during a Holi party on the office terrace on Friday between 3.30 pm and 4 pm.

The actor registered an FIR with the Amboli police against the accused, who has been given notice to be present for investigation, said the police.