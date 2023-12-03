No casualty is reported and three people have been rescued, as per the preliminary information.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two dead after major fire in four-storey building near Girgaon Chowpatty x 00:00

Two charred bodies have been recovered after a fire broke out in a four-floor building near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The blaze, which erupted on the third floor of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, was doused after six hours, he said, adding it was a "level-2" (major) fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two charred bodies were found in a bedroom and bathroom of a house on the third floor, the official said.

The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm, the official said, adding it was classified as a level II fire.

At least eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said. Three people were rescued from the building, he said.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot.

A total of five lines was pressed into service for fire-fighting, including two from the staircases, one each from the north and south side of an adjacent building and one high pressure line from angus ladder, the official said.

The fire was doused at around 3.30 am on Sunday, he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Also read: Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at building in Girgaon, two charred bodies recovered

On November 30, a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered the collapse of five houses on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to a report in PTI, 11 persons were reduced by the officials at the site.

"A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of five two-storey structures," a civic official told PTI.

Six persons, including a 47-year-old woman, were injured in the incident. All of them were admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital. They are being treated at the Out-patient Department (OPD) of the hospital and their condition is stable, the PTI report quoted the civic official as saying.

A civic official told PTI that the explosion had caused significant damage with resulted in the collapse of nearly four to five two-storey structures. The official said 11 people, including five persons stranded on the first floors of the homes, were rescued.

The fire brigade, police, civic personnel, ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised to manage the aftermath of the gas cylinder explosion and subsequent house collapses.

"Five fire brigade vehicles are currently at the spot and the personnel are carrying out a search operation to ensure that nobody is trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses," he said.