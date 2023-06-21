Mumbai: Two held for cheating after striking deal to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

As per the complainant, one of the accused approached him last Thursday with an offer of ten per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2,000 notes with Rs 500 notes

The two men took the bag containing the Rs 500 notes worth Rs 1 crore and escaped without giving Rs 2000 notes in exchange. Representation pic

Two people have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 crore after striking a deal to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes with Rs 500 notes, the police said on Tuesday. Hasan Qureshi and Obedur Rehman Qureshi, the arrested men, had allegedly cheated some other people too by using the same modus operandi, said an officer.

As per the complainant, one of the accused approached him last Thursday with an offer of ten per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2,000 notes with Rs 500 notes. The Reserve Bank of India recently withdrew Rs 2,000 notes.

The complainant agreed to the proposal. On June 16, when he arrived with cash at a spot on Deonar village road in Govandi, Hasan Qureshi, Obedur Rehman Qureshi and another man met him. As he handed them the bag with Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 notes, they allegedly fled in a car without handing him cash in Rs 2,000 notes in return, the police said.

After he approached Govandi police station and lodged a cheating complaint, the crime branch started a parallel probe. The police found the car’s number from CCTV footage and soon arrested Hasan from Malvani, and Obedur, who is a cab driver, from Talegaon near Pune. The third accused is absconding, the the police officer said. Investigation revealed that the accused had been arrested in similar cases earlier. The cash they looted was yet to be recovered, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

