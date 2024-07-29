Mumbai varsity ex-VC Snehlata Deshmukh passes away

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Her pioneering efforts in neonatal care were instrumental in establishing the neo-natal department at KEM Hospital marking a significant advancement in paediatric healthcare in India

Dr Snehlata Deshmukh

Dr Snehlata Deshmukh, former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, passed away on Monday aged 85 following a prolonged illness. Dr Deshmukh, a well-known paediatric surgeon, held the position of dean at Sion hospital before her notable appointment as the vice-chancellor of Mumbai University in 1995, a position she held till 2000. During her five-year tenure, she made several bold and significant decisions, including the ground-breaking one to include the mother’s name on university degree certificates, reflecting her commitment to gender equality and societal change.


Her pioneering efforts in neonatal care were instrumental in establishing the neo-natal department at KEM Hospital marking a significant advancement in paediatric healthcare in India.



Born in 1938, Dr Deshmukh’s legacy extends to her role as a co-opted member of the Governing Council at the Tata Memorial Centre, a prominent institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Her multifaceted contributions to medicine, education, and social welfare have left an indelible mark on the community.


