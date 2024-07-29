Former Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Snehlata Deshmukh passed away on Monday, July 29, at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle crematorium, her family informed.

A renowned pediatric surgeon, Dr Snehalata Deshmukh was the dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion before her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University in 1995.

Former Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Snehlata Deshmukh passed away on Monday, July 29, at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be performed at 2 pm at the Vile Parle crematorium, her family informed.

A renowned pediatric surgeon, Dr Deshmukh was the dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion before her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University in 1995. During her five-year tenure, Dr Deshmukh took several bold and significant decisions, including the groundbreaking initiative to include the mother's name on university degree certificates, reflecting her commitment to gender equality and societal change.

An advocate for prenatal education and nutrition for newborns and mothers, Dr Deshmukh's contributions extended beyond administrative reforms. She authored several books, such as 'Garbhasanskar Tantra and Mantra' and 'Blooming Minds in the Technological Era', in which she shared her vast expertise with the larger community.

In recognition of her extensive social work, Dr Deshmukh was honoured with 'Dr. B C Roy Award', the 'Dhanvantari Award' and other awards. Her pioneering efforts in neonatal care were instrumental in establishing the neo-natal department at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, marking a significant advancement in pediatric healthcare in India.

Born in 1938, Dr Deshmukh's legacy extends to her role as a co-opted member of the Governing Council at Tata Memorial Centre, a prominent institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Her multifaceted contributions to medicine, education, and social welfare have left an indelible mark on the community.

Many in the academic circles said that Dr Snehlata Deshmukh's passing is a profound loss to the nation.