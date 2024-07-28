Breaking News
Updated on: 29 July,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Water cut lifted after long wet spell quickly fills up city’s lakes

Modak Sagar overflowed at around 10.40 am on July 25

After over a week of continuous rain, lake areas have finally received some respite. Water levels have risen by several inches, and with the overall stock now above 70 per cent and still half of the monsoon season remaining, the city is in a stable condition in terms of its water supply. For the third consecutive year, the city experienced a 10 per cent water cut during the rainy season. This restriction was lifted on Sunday as the combined lake levels surpassed 70 per cent.


Last year, the water cut was only lifted when the levels reached 75 per cent. The combined water stock has already reached 73 per cent, with Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar lakes already full. Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna are over 70 per cent of their capacity, while Upper Vaitarna has yet to reach half of its storage capacity.




