As per the BMC on Thursday (September 4), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,99,903 million litres, which amounts to 96.72 per cent of their total capacity.

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.72 per cent.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.69 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 99.99 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.33 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 97.45 per cent, Bhatsa 95.45 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky on Thursday, with moderate rainfall expected across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of heavy showers at isolated locations, urging citizens to remain cautious while commuting.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today, forecasting heavy rainfall at a few places.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

Meanwhile, tidal activity will remain significant through the day. A high tide measuring 3.66 meters is expected at 10:05 am, followed by a low tide of 2.10 meters at 4:14 pm. Another high tide of 3.17 meters is predicted at 9:52 pm, while the next low tide of 1.13 meters will occur at 3:46 am on September 5.