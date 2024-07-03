Mumbai: ‘We did not know our girl was dead till police came’

Heartbroken family of 18-year-old Sahar woman, who was allegedly killed by friend-turned-stalker, rues being fast asleep when their daughter was killed inside their own house

Zaib Khawaja Hussain Solkar, the accused

The father of the teen strangled in her home on Sunday said they didn’t even realise she had been murdered. “He came over to the house, killed my daughter, and left. We didn’t know what had happened until the police arrived,” he said. On Sunday (June 30), Zaib Khawaja Hussain Solkar, 22, entered the 18-year-old’s house in Andheri and allegedly killed her when she and her family members were asleep. According to the Sahar police, Solkar and the victim were friends and she had allegedly decided to end the friendship. Solkar couldn’t handle the rejection and hence decided to kill her. However, the victim’s father has refuted these claims.



The woman was murdered in her house on Sunday. Representation Pic

My daughter was being ill-treated by him. For around 10 days before the incident, Solkar followed her and passed comments. My daughter had told him clearly that she was not interested in having any sort of relationship with him and that might have triggered him into taking such steps,” the victim’s father told mid-day on condition of anonymity. According to the father, the victim had cleared her Std 12 exam. “My daughter was very studious and wanted to be an IPS officer to help others in distress. But now it’s not possible,” he said.

According to the police, Solkar allegedly entered the victim’s house and killed her when everyone was asleep. He then went to a graveyard and tried to kill himself. However, Solkar’s father reached the spot and informed the police that he had killed someone. “Solkar was attached to his mother and after she passed away, would often visit the graveyard and the father was aware of this. This father went to the graveyard and then informed us about the incident,” the police said. The victim’s father said, “We were all sleeping in the hall and didn’t hear anything. The next morning when my daughter didn’t respond we got worried.

Meanwhile, the police came to our house and we found out that she was dead. It’s very unfortunate. We were all present when the incident took place. I demand justice and the strictest punishment for the accused. He should not be set free as today it was my daughter and tomorrow, it could be anyone else’s daughter.” After the family was informed, the victim’s uncle complained to the police, the Sahar police registered an FIR and arrested Solkar.

