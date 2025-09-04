Tenants evicted from Nalasopara building that tilted and residents of adjoining structure say landlords refusing to refund deposits; according to locals, Alfia Apartment was constructed about 20 years ago along with Asifa Society

Mumbai: We were instructed to vacate flats in 10 mins; now we are homeless, say Nalasopara residents

According to locals, Alfia Apartment was constructed about 20 years ago along with Asifa Society. Both buildings are ground-plus-four structures, and the former had 40 flats while the latter has 32 flats, and around 115 residents.

All residents of Alfia Apartment and the adjoining Asifa Society buildings in Nalasopara East have been rendered homeless. Around 125 residents of the former building were forced to live on the streets after the structure, which was tilting, was vacated. Most of them were tenants, and they allege that the flat owners are refusing to return their deposits.

Many of the residents had purchased their flats years ago for Rs 4 lakh. Tenants were paying Rs 3000 per month in rent, with a deposit of Rs 40,000. Since Tuesday afternoon, after the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) ordered the evacuation of the building, all residents of the Alfia and Asifa buildings have been left without shelter. Residents claim they have not been provided any alternate accommodation, and even the local madrasa has refused to house them.

Residents speak

Mohammad Tafik said, “The VVCMC only gave us 10 minutes to vacate our flat. Where will we go? We have no accommodation and are now living on the road. Our landlord is also refusing to return our deposit.”



Afreen Begum sits with her possessions on the road in front of Alfia Apartment (right) Rahul Jain (sitting in mini tempo) and his family. Pics/Shirish Vaktania

Another resident, Alisa Kureshi, said, “I have two kids. Since Tuesday afternoon, we have been on the road. There is no space in the madrasa, and they refused to let us stay. The ground-floor shop owner was renovating the establishment when the pillar cracked. We are homeless, and our landlord has switched off his phone and is not returning our deposit. We don’t have the money to rent another home.”

Afreen Begum, who lived on the second floor, said, “We were paying Rs 3000 in rent and had given Rs 40,000 as a deposit. We are working-class people. The landlord is not refunding our deposit. How will we rent a new home without it? The police should help us.”

Rahul Jain added, “We are left with no option. We were tenants in this building, but the owner is not responding. We have shifted to our relatives’ house. Somehow, we managed to remove our valuables before leaving.”