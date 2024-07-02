The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall at isolated places x 00:00

Since Monday evening the city and suburbs have been receiving heavy rainfall sporadically significantly cooling down the city. According to the latest Mumbai weather update, the city and suburbs will see moderate rainfall in isolated places for the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs," stated the Mumbai weather update by the India Meteorological Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in their Mumbai weather update stated that the city's coast will be hit by a high tide at 9.23 am and at 8.46 pm and the tides will be as high as 3.98 meters and 3.54 meters respectively.

The civic body further added that a low tide of about 2.18 meters would hit the city's coast at 3.40 pm.

Mumbai weather update: Orange alert for Palghar

The weather department has given a Yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Mumbai districts however, the Palghar district has been given an orange alert and stated that the district neighbouring Mumbai will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places today.

Mumbai weather update: Navi Mumbai receives 38.60 mm rainfall till July 2

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation added that the city has received 38.60 mm rainfall with the Koparkhairne, Airoli and Digha nodes receiving 52.80 mm, 57.20 mm and 56.60 mm rainfall respectively.

The NMMC added that since the onset of the monsoon, the city neighbouring Mumbai has received 397.23 mm of rainfall. It also stated in their communique that there were 16 incidents of trees/branches falling.

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday as well. The weather agency has said that the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's minimum temperature was 30.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degrees above average.

Delhi, according to agency reports, is on orange alert on Tuesday. According to the IMD, heavy rain is defined as rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day.

With PTI inputs