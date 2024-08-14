The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Expect light to moderate rain across city and suburbs today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai for Wednesday, according to the latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional spells of light to moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 2.97 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.53 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.65 metres is expected at 12.54 pm today.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have reached 92.85 per cent on Tuesday, according to the civic body data.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic from Mazgaon to Orange Gate (Wadala) was reported due to a car breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Delhi experienced intermittent rainfall on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the normal.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for rain for the coming three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 20.2 mm of rain till Tuesday morning.

Palam received 29.4 mm, Lodi Road 24.7 mm, and Najafgarh 41.5 mm in the 24-hour period from 8.30 AM on August 12 to 8.30 AM on August 13.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 5.30 pm.

A Public Works Department official said the agency received 27 complaints about waterlogging and four about fallen trees.

The IMD has predicted an overcast sky with light to moderate rain for Wednesday.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert--be aware--indicating the possibility that the condition will worsen in the upcoming three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, it said.