The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.

In addition, the ghats of Nashik have been placed under an orange alert and the ghats of Pune under a yellow alert, both expecting heavy rainfall during the day.

The city and suburban areas can expect generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall, and the possibility of heavy rain at isolated spots in the suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas, to take precautions and remain alert during the ongoing spell of rain.

Mumbai rains boost lake levels to 96.90 per cent across seven reservoirs

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.90 per cent.

As per the BMC on Sunday (September 7), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,02,563 million litres, which amounts to 96.90 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Upper Vaitarna Lake recorded a level of 603.34 meters, just below its Full Supply Level (FSL) of 603.51 meters, with 97.66 per cent of its live storage filled. The lake received 70 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, bringing its total seasonal rainfall to 2,176 mm.

Modak Sagar and Tansa dams are almost at full capacity, with Modak Sagar at 163.16 meters (100 per cent live storage) and Tansa at 128.53 meters (98.69 per cent live storage). Both dams received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Modak Sagar recording 89 mm and Tansa 55 mm. Middle Vaitarna stood at 283.75 meters, at 96.45 per cent of its useful capacity, following 73 mm of rainfall.

Among other reservoirs, Bhatsa Lake is at 140.95 meters (95.71 per cent live storage) after 37 mm rainfall, Tulsi Lake at 139.34 meters (100 per cent storage) after 57 mm rainfall, and Vehar Lake at 80.33 meters (100 per cent storage) with 6 mm rainfall.

The report also noted several overflows: Modak Sagar began overflowing at 6:27 AM today, while Tansa, Tulsi, and Vehar lakes started overflowing earlier in August. Authorities have opened gates at Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna to manage excess water.

Overall, the total rainfall recorded across the Bhandup Complex catchment is 2,576 mm this season, underscoring the heavy monsoon impact in the region. Authorities continue to monitor water levels closely to ensure safety in surrounding areas.