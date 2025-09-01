Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2025 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs on Monday, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.



The tide is expected to reach a high of 2.85 metres at 4.56 pm today, followed by a higher tide of 3.14 metres at 8.02 am on Tuesday, September 2. Low tide levels will be recorded at 1.70 metres around 12.08 am on Tuesday and 2.61 metres at 2.35 pm the same day.


Between 8 am on August 31 and 8 am on September 1, the city recorded 7.4 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 11.73 mm and the western suburbs 10.07 mm.

Civic officials have advised citizens to remain cautious during high tide hours and take necessary precautions during periods of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.23 per cent.

As per the BMC on Monday (September 1), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,92,756 million litres, which amounts to 96.23 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.29 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.26 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 97.03 per cent, Bhatsa 94.68 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

