Mumbai weather updates: City records 'good' AQI, rise in temperature

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a slight rise in temperatures, with the maximum temperature at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Sunday, March 16. Temperatures will range from a cool 22 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 52 per cent. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On March 16, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 81 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 113. Byculla, Borivali and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 53, 77 and 68, respectively.

Meanwhile, Worli, Malad, Chembur and Kurla recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 78, 70, 93 and 96, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 108, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 64.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.