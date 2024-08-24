A red alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra

Rains in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; issues orange alert for city x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heavy rains at isolated places were very likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra and issued an orange alert for the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its latest Mumbai weather updates, the IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely in parts of the state including Mumbai.

An orange alert warns of heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Akola, Amravati and Nandurbar districts.

A yellow alert was issued for districts in Maharashtra including Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, etc.

The Met office had earlier on Friday also issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from August 24.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

"The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in some areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs in the next 3-4 hours. Citizens are advised to be cautious," the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in an SMS alert to citizens on Saturday morning.

A yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light-to-moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed, has been issued for Saturday in several districts barring a few in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for some districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra on August 25 and 26 as well.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.38 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.56 pm on Saturday, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.58 metres is expected at 9.05 pm on August 24.