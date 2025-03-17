Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai is likely to record a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the IMD, Mumbai is expected to experience a "partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening " on Monday. Representational pic

Mumbaikars can expect hot weather conditions this week too, as the maximum temperature is likely to touch to 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a "partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening in city and suburbs" on Monday. The temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 71 per cent. The sun rose at 6.45 am and will set at 6.49 pm.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky in city and suburbs" over the next 24-hour period.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 92 at 10.05 am.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 108 while Malad recorded an AQI of 124.

Byculla, Borivali and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 61, 74 and 72, respectively.

Meanwhile, Worli, Chembur and Kurla also recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 88, 95, and 97, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 98, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 76.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.