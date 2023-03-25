Mumbai: Western Railway dismantles Gokhale bridge, site handed over to BMC for Road Over Bridge

The entire site has been handed over to BMC for undertaking the construction of new ROB including the railway portion

File Photo

On Saturday, the Western Railway successfully completed the work of dismantling and de-launching of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) girders in the railway portion. According to the press statement by Western Railway (WR), on March 25, the WR authorities stated that the railway has handed over the entire site to BMC well before the target date of March 31, 2023, for construction of the new ROB.

"It is pertinent to mention that Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities on November 7, 2022, and is being rebuilt by BMC. Only the dismantling work of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway. The work on railway portion was completed by WR on a war footing by undertaking traffic blocks," the press release stated.

Also read: Mumbai: Demolition work on Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes

It further added, "The dismantling activity of the west side of Gokhale Bridge was completed in all respect by Western Railway and handed over to BMC on March 16, 2023. During the recent block undertaken on March 11-12, the de-launching of all 16 steel girders and dismantling of two spans on the east side of the ROB was completed. Further, after the completion of a few ancillary works in connection with the dismantling works including the dismantling of the east side abutment, the east side of the ROB has also been handed over to BMC. With this, the entire site has now been handed over to BMC for construction of new ROB including the Railway portion."