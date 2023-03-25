Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Western Railway dismantles Gokhale bridge site handed over to BMC for Road Over Bridge

Mumbai: Western Railway dismantles Gokhale bridge, site handed over to BMC for Road Over Bridge

Updated on: 25 March,2023 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The entire site has been handed over to BMC for undertaking the construction of new ROB including the railway portion

Mumbai: Western Railway dismantles Gokhale bridge, site handed over to BMC for Road Over Bridge

File Photo


On Saturday, the Western Railway successfully completed the work of dismantling and de-launching of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) girders in the railway portion. According to the press statement by Western Railway (WR), on March 25, the WR authorities stated that the railway has handed over the entire site to BMC well before the target date of March 31, 2023, for construction of the new ROB.


"It is pertinent to mention that Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities on  November 7, 2022, and is being rebuilt by BMC. Only the dismantling work of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway. The work on railway portion was completed by WR on a war footing by undertaking traffic blocks," the press release stated.



Also read: Mumbai: Demolition work on Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes


It further added, "The dismantling activity of the west side of Gokhale Bridge was completed in all respect by Western Railway and handed over to BMC on March 16, 2023. During the recent block undertaken on March 11-12, the de-launching of all 16 steel girders and dismantling of two spans on the east side of the ROB was completed. Further, after the completion of a few ancillary works in connection with the dismantling works including the dismantling of the east side abutment, the east side of the ROB has also been handed over to BMC. With this, the entire site has now been handed over to BMC for construction of new ROB including the Railway portion."

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news western railway andheri brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK