In first of three-part series on the future of Dharavi, mid-day speaks to the many fabled businesses of the area

Small-scale factories set up in Dharavi. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

The ambitious and much-discussed Dharavi redevelopment project has gained momentum, aiming to transform and revamp homes in Dharavi, a locality often referred to as one of Asia’s largest slums due to its sprawling settlements. However, a critical question remains unanswered: has the government, along with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), considered how they will preserve and nurture the thriving micro-economy that operates within these households?

Concern looms large for informal business owners and operators in Dharavi, who fear that redevelopment could spell the end of their generations-old businesses and livelihoods. Dharavi’s unique identity lies in its parallel micro-economy, encompassing the leather market, Kumbharwada (potters’ village), the garment industry and plastic waste recycling, among others. This intricate economic ecosystem makes Dharavi’s redevelopment far more complex compared to other slum redevelopment projects.

‘I will die in Kumbharwada’

“This is where I was born and raised. It’s where my father taught me to mould and shape clay into pots, and where I, in turn, taught my children the craft. I will die here in Kumbharwada, within the Dharavi slums, rather than move to a swanky flat elsewhere,” said 57-year-old Ranchhodbhai Tank, a community leader in Kumbharwada.



Ranchhodbhai Tank, a community leader in Kumbharwada

Shaded from the sharp afternoon sun, the rows of houses covered in thick black soot define Kumbharwada, Mumbai's ‘pottery village’ located on the outskirts of Dharavi. The area hums with activity, staying true to its identity as a hub of artisans. For generations, Kumbharwada has been synonymous with home, hearth and craft—a testament to a strong cultural heritage and an unyielding sense of community.

However, recent talks of redevelopment and relocation have sparked mixed emotions among its residents, oscillating between rebellion and fear. Like Tank, many in Kumbharwada insist on being rehabilitated on the very land where their homes and workshops currently stand. “Who doesn’t want to live in a clean and good place? We dream of the same, but not at the cost of losing our livelihood,” said 54-year-old Dhansukhbhai Kamaliya.

“Life in Kumbharwada is far from peaceful or easy. We face hardships every single day. For instance, we sell each diya we mould for just R1.30, while shops sell them for Rs 2.50 to R3. Despite bearing the costs of maintenance and raw materials, our profits are minimal, while it’s the shops that benefit. But Kumbharwada is more than just a place; it is the lifeblood of our community, like the blood that flows through our veins. We don’t want to move to Malad or Mulund. Our only wish is to stay here, where we belong,” explained Kamaliya.



A small-scale garment factory in Dharavi. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Sharing his fear of being relocated to distant places, Kamaliya adds: “For the past 43 years, I have been deeply involved in the pottery business—not just overseeing it, but as one of the 125 artisans who sit at the wheel and mould vessels with my own hands. There are around 125 of us potters working directly at the wheel, but there are hundreds more involved in support tasks like colouring, designing and supply. Yet, no one has ever conducted a proper survey to understand the full scope of our work. We are not interested in relocating to Malad, Ghatkopar, or anywhere else. Our only demand is to keep both our homes and businesses here.



Advocate Samya Korde, social activist and CEO of the Dharavi Foundation

Business has been steady after some hiccups during the pandemic, but the redevelopment authorities only communicate through middlemen. They don’t speak directly with us potters or business owners. We’re still in the dark about their plans. Where will we live? Where will we make our clay pots and vessels? And where will we fire them? These are questions no one has answered,” added Kamaliya.

Refuse to surrender

While locals say there has been no official discussion with the Adani Group and DRPPL regarding the project and their rehabilitation, the Kumbhars remain steadfast in their refusal to negotiate or surrender what they regard as their ‘ancestral land’ unless there is clarity on their rehabilitation and a commitment to staying within Kumbharwada.



Raju Khade, leather manufacturer

Tank added: “They say residents whose homes were built before January 1, 2000, and those living on the ground floor are eligible for free homes within Dharavi itself. But we’ve been living here and running our pottery business for nearly a century. Our ancestors were the first to settle here, and I can proudly say they built Dharavi; they built Kumbharwada. If only those on the ground floor are eligible, what happens to our workshops on the first floor in many houses here? Many of us run our workshops on the ground floor and live on the first floor, or vice versa. There has been no clarity on these issues. We have a set of questions that need answers, and without those answers, we are not interested in what they are offering. We have no objection to the redevelopment project itself, but if they plan to squeeze us into one corner and turn more than half of Kumbharwada into saleable real estate, that is unacceptable. Our community has always lived and worked together, and we demand to be rehabilitated here in Kumbharwada along with our businesses. This is prime land, and everyone has their eyes on it.”

Kala Qila

Moving away from Kumbharwada towards the Kala Qilla area is where Raju Khade runs Rank Leather, manufacturing leather and non-leather goods, including bags, wallets, and belts. The entire stretch is dotted with shops that manufacture and sell leather articles like shoes, bags, wallets, belts, and jackets. Khade says the situation is dire: despite multiple surveys, none of the business owners have any clarity about their future.



Clay diyas at Kumbharwada in Dharavi

“What sort of redevelopment project is this, where everyone is in constant fear of losing their homes or livelihoods? There is no clarity on what the authorities are planning. Shouldn’t there be a public meeting to discuss eligibility and provide some idea about rehabilitation plans? At least two or three surveys have been conducted, and I have even submitted my documents. But we are still in the dark about what will happen to us—whether we will be relocated or rehabilitated within Dharavi itself. What will happen to our workshops and manufacturing units? Will they also be relocated? We outsource a lot of work, and the artisans live nearby, which avoids hassles. We have no idea how any of this will be managed,” said Khade.

According to Khade, many residents have refused to allow surveyors into their localities, even chasing them away. “If the survey doesn’t happen, the entire process will be delayed even further. On top of that, the areas they plan to relocate us to have local residents who don’t want us there, just like we don’t want to leave Dharavi. This has created a complete deadlock. The DRPPL and state government agencies need to first gain the public’s trust and provide clarity before moving forward with the project,” he said.

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Barely 1.5 km from Kala Qilla lies Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharavi, where Khurshid Shaikh runs his shop and manufacturing unit for leather jackets under the name Al-Hasan. Shaikh, along with many others in the area, has been opposing the redevelopment survey since the project was handed over to DRPPL. “We are not against the redevelopment of Dharavi but are definitely against this kind of redevelopment planning. Initially, we stopped the surveyors, but we were later threatened with police action. We are ordinary people, struggling every day to feed our families, so we had no choice but to let them complete the survey and numbering. People here are scared, thinking the Adani Group is close to the government, and we feel powerless against them,” said Shaikh.

Talking about the redevelopment project, he added, “My family has been living and working in Dharavi for three generations. We’ve already seen two surveys and plans—first in 2007 by the NGO Mashal, and again in 2016. After the 2016 survey, they proposed dividing Dharavi into nine sectors, with Rajiv Gandhi Nagar falling under Sector Five. That plan was eventually cancelled, and now DRPPL has started yet another survey, which is ongoing. Despite all this, there is still no clarity about what will happen to us or our businesses. How can they expect us to accept their terms without telling us what those terms are? We don’t even know if we will be relocated. Our demand is simple: both our commercial units and homes must remain in Dharavi,” Shaikh said.

Another businessman, Mazhar Khan, a fourth-generation garment entrepreneur in Dharavi, shared his concerns. “Surveyors recently came and numbered our premises. When we asked them about the redevelopment process or whom we could speak to for more information, they simply said, 'We can’t discuss that. Let us finish the survey, and you can speak to the officials when you submit your documents.’ At the very least, they should assure us that we will be allotted places within Dharavi itself. That would give us some relief. Instead, they’ve left thousands of people in fear and uncertainty by not clarifying anything. We live in constant anxiety—fearing we will lose both our homes and livelihoods or be relocated to far-off places where our businesses won’t survive,” said Khan, who runs a garment factory at Dharavi T Junction called M K Bottoms, specialising in women’s pants and trousers.

Having grown up in Dharavi, Advocate Samya Korde, a social activist and CEO of the Dharavi Foundation, has witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by informal business owners and the daily struggles of life in Dharavi. Sharing her perspective on the ongoing tug-of-war, Korde said: “Dharavi is far more than just a slum; it functions as a thriving business district where nearly every household contributes to its economy. Any redevelopment plan that overlooks the livelihoods of its residents and the preservation of their businesses is destined to fail.”

She added, “The core issue is the lack of acknowledgement for these businesses. Most have operated for decades out of informal spaces in Dharavi’s settlements, often without official licences. Under the proposed ‘organised’ Dharavi, many of these businesses will be left without a place to operate. The land in Dharavi was notified for redevelopment under the 2004 plan, and our key demand is that residents be relocated within Dharavi itself. Despite the government calling this a critical project, arbitrary eligibility cut-off dates have been introduced by state authorities. Our demand is simple: a house should be replaced with a house, a shop with a shop, and commercial spaces for workshops that have served the community for generations must be preserved. While we are in favour of redevelopment and want it expedited, the current process lacks fairness and transparency. The last credible survey was conducted in 2007 by Mashal, and while a new survey is ongoing, it is riddled with flaws. For instance, multi-storey homes are being counted as separate units for each floor, which is illogical. Such flawed data cannot serve as a foundation for fair rehabilitation. Even the project’s bhoomi poojan and inauguration were conducted quietly, with only a press release issued later. This secrecy has deeply eroded trust among Dharavi’s residents, leaving them sceptical of the authorities’ true intentions.”

Korde emphasised the need for clear communication with stakeholders, which has been glaringly absent. “The tender process itself reeks of bias. Eighty per cent of the project is controlled by DRPPL and the Adani Group, while only 20 per cent remains with the government. This unequal arrangement reinforces the belief that the redevelopment prioritises the developer’s profits over the welfare of Dharavi’s people. We also demand that this one-sided tender awarded to Adani Realty be scrapped, as it heavily benefits the private developer while sidelining the resettlement of Dharavi’s residents. To make matters worse, no comprehensive master plan has been shared with the public. There is no information about where schools, colleges, religious spaces, gardens, or open areas will be located. Meanwhile, DRPPL engages in public-relations exercises like cricket matches, job fairs and Diwali diya orders from Kumbharwada potters. While these activities may foster participation, they cannot compensate for the potential loss of homes and livelihoods. Dharavi’s residents are united in their demand for transparent and equitable redevelopment. The people who built and sustain this vibrant community, who are the identity of Dharavi, must remain at the heart of the process, not be pushed aside for corporate gain,” Korde told mid-day.

DRPPL Speak

In response to allegations from Dharavi residents and business owners about the lack of clarity regarding the redevelopment project and their status as project-affected persons (PAPs), a DRPPL spokesperson stated via email to mid-day: “Over 30,000 tenements have already been surveyed, and more than 70,000 have been numbered. We are in regular touch with all stakeholders and are holding open discussions to ensure the redevelopment progresses smoothly and inclusively, in line with the provisions of the tender document.”