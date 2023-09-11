Mumbai: ‘Why does BMC need this policy?’

Activists question the purpose for the draft Recreation and Play Ground adoption policy, and say the civic body can well maintain the city and suburbs’ open spaces

Activists suspect that BMC will eventually offer all open plots for adoption. Representation pic/Anurag Ahire

City activists upset with the civic draft Recreation and Play Ground adoption policy They wonder why BMC cannot maintain open spaces on its own BMC will develop and maintain these grounds itself

Upset with the civic draft Recreation and Play Ground (RG-PG) adoption policy released on Friday, city activists have questioned its existence. This Friday, they plan to meet senior civic officials to register their opposition to civic land being given out for adoption. They wonder why BMC cannot maintain open spaces on its own. As per the policy, BMC will develop and maintain these grounds itself, but it still leaves room for adoption in exceptional cases. As reported earlier, activists suspect that BMC will eventually offer all these plots for adoption.



(From left) Activists Anil Galgali, Ashok Doshi, Shailesh Gandhi and Sharad Wagle, who met on Sunday

Policy matters

Plots developed by BMC or by contractors it appointed from its own fund will not be given on adoption basis. As far as possible, all RG-PG will be developed and maintained by BMC from its fund by appointing contractors or inviting tenders under Public Private Partnership. In an exceptional situation, such as financial, technical and other aspects or a specific local reason the BMC is unable to develop or maintain a ground, it can be given for adoption basis after proper justification, as per the policy draft. Currently the total recreation and playgrounds in BMC jurisdiction number 1,104, and cover 562 hectares.

‘No need for policy’

Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi said, “On Sunday we discussed the issue. There is no reason mentioned in the draft as to why BMC wants to create this policy for adoption. Why does BMC want to give public land to private agencies? We have had a bad experience in the past. Even after long follow-ups, BMC has not been successful in taking back land which was given under the caretaker policy from private players. Why would someone spend their money without thinking of a return? There is no need for an adoption policy.”

“Gandhi, Sharad Wagle, Ashok Doshi and I discussed the issue on Sunday. On Friday we will meet civic Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardesi. We don’t understand why BMC wants to give public land for adoption. We are going to oppose this policy and will demand that BMC itself maintain civic land,” said activist Anil Galgali.

Civic activist Zoru Bhathena wrote about his objection to the BMC against this policy on Saturday. “Currently there are 52 plots —a total of 121 acres—that have not been handed back to the BMC by the caretakers. This new policy can create the same problem. If BMC can maintain roads, water pipelines, and sewage networks, then why can’t they maintain open spaces? There are a few examples of well-maintained gardens in the city. If BMC can maintain these gardens then why not playgrounds? Who is stopping BMC from maintaining its own places? They just need the will,” said Bhathena.

1,104

No of recreation and playgrounds under BMC